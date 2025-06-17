UNLV Is One Of College Football's Most Intriguing Teams
ESPN's Bill Connelly recently did his 2025 Mountain West Conference College Football Preview. Like many analysts he is very intrigued by what the UNLV Rebels could be this season. They are in a rare situation, especially for a G5 school, in which they lost a head coach that turned the program around for a Power 5 school as well as their starting quarterback and two Mountain West Players of the Year and may have actually gotten better.
The addition of head coach Dan Mullen and an outstanding haul through the transfer portal could propel this program already on the rise to even higher heights. This was Connelly's take on the Rebels:
"By my count, there are 16 former blue-chippers on the roster. And almost none of them have played with each other before. It's easy to see how this all comes together beautifully, especially on offense, where Mullen teams have almost always been solid and Mullen hired an intriguing young coordinator in Corey Dennis. But this is also a giant chemistry experiment that could go awry in pretty obvious ways. The uncertainty makes UNLV one of the country's more intriguing teams; it also makes them pretty hard to project with confidence."
It's hard to objectively disagree with anything he has to say here. While we tend to be on the optimistic side and believe that UNLV will once again find themselves in the Mountain West Championship Game this upcoming season, the possibility of this being a transition year that could see some struggles with a new coach and overhauled roster can't be ignored. The hope is that everything clicks right away with a proven SEC coach and a talented roster. However, there is a world where it takes a year or so to get everything figured out and everyone on the same page.