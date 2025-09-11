UNLV College Football Playoff Competition: All The Games To Watch During The Bye Week
The UNLV Rebels have started their season 3 - 0 and hope to continue their winning way. Their ultimate goal is to finish this season with a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, there will be other G6 teams standing in their way, vying for that same playoff spot. Currently, it looks like their biggest competition to represent the G5 schools in the College Football Playoff is the South Florida Bulls, the Tulane Green Wave, the Memphis Tigers, and the Navy Midshipmen. With the Rebels on a bye, these are teams you may want to check out this week and root for them to lose.
USF Bulls @ Miami Hurricanes
Saturday, September 13, 4:30 PM EST on The CW
This is a huge game for both the No. 18-ranked USF and the Rebels. They will travel to Miami to take on the No. 5-ranked Hurricanes. A loss won't kill USF's chances to make the College Football Playoff; however, a win on the road at Miami after already knocking off the Boise State Broncos and Florida Gators could almost lock them in, barring a disaster. UNLV needs the Bulls to lose this game and get knocked off in the American Conference at some point, so they don't win the conference.
Duke Blue Devils @ Tulane Green Wave
Saturday, September 13, 8 PM EST on ESPN2
This is a similar meaningful game to what UNLV played last week against the UCLA Bruins. While Duke isn't a top-tier Power 4 team, they are a Power 4 team nonetheless. A victory in this one would go a long way towards building out their Playoff resume. However, a loss would likely drop them behind the Rebels for the time being.
Memphis Tigers @ Troy Trojans
Saturday, September 13, 12 PM EST on ESPNU
This is a game that Memphis should win, but it's not projected to be an easy win on the road. With that said, a loss would be tough for Memphis to bounce back from as far as making the College Football Playoff goes.
Navy Midshipmen @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Saturday, September 13, 8 PM EST on ESPN+
Navy is expected to beat up on Tulsa this week, but you never know what might happen. One positive to take away from this is that all of these teams play in the American Conference, so only one will end up winning the conference, and they will likely beat up on each other.
