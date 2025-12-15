UNLV Director Of Athletics Erick Harper Talks Dan Mullen And Playing In Texas

UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen has had a tremendous first season with the program. He led the Rebels to a Mountain West Conference-best 10 - 3 record and a Mountain West Championship Game appearance, where they lost to the Boise State Broncos. Mullen has also led UNLV to a berth in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23.

His name almost constantly popped up in rumors of his leaving this year, anytime a Power 4 job became available. Nevertheless, he has been consistently adamant that he has no interest in taking any other job and that he will be coaching at UNLV in 2026.

That brings us to the next logical question of whether the school is going to extend Mullen long-term. UNLV's director of athletics, Erick Harper spoke about Mullen and their upcoming bowl game recently. This is what Harper had to say leading up to their bowl game.

UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper On Extending UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen

“It’s important to go through the process and steps,” Harper said. “We want Dan Mullen here at UNLV as long as he wants to be. We have a (bowl) opportunity right now and want to get through the season and then he and I can sit down and decide what the most important next steps are for him.

Is it the staff, is it the players, is it NIL, is it revenue sharing? What’s going to be the most important things that will continuously field a team that’s going to be competing for championships.”

Harper On Mullen Being Adamant About Not Leaving UNLV When Being Brought Up In Rumors

“It’s just a great opportunity to have some great coaches and have the support of the university and our donor base to be able to keep people of this coaching caliber in these programs.”

Harper On Location Of The 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas

“I think it’s really exciting. I think it will be a good atmosphere and there are a lot of direct flights from Las Vegas to (Dallas) for (UNLV fans). Lots of great opportunities. A place and an area that’s really good. A lot of things going on and an opportunity for the guys to have a really great experience.”

