UNLV Faces Tough Week 0 Starting QB Decision Between Anthony Colandrea And Alex Orji
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the UNLV Rebels football team heading into the 2025 season is the quarterback situation. Starter Hajj-Malik Williams graduated following the 2024 season and received an invitation to the Las Vegas Raiders rookie minicamp. The void left by Williams was one of the most important for incoming head coach Dan Mullen to fill this offseason.
He quickly did so through the transfer portal, bringing in Anthony Colandrea from the Virginia Cavaliers and Alex Orji from the Michigan Wolverines. The duo is expected to continue their competition for the starting job through training camp, and speculation on who will win the job has varied. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has weighed in on how they believe the competition will play out by the time we get to the Rebels' Week 0 kickoff.
The Las Vegas Review Journal spoke about each UNLV quarterback recently.
Anthony Colandrea
"The transfer from Virginia threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for nearly 300 last year for the Cavaliers. He completed 62 percent of his passes. He also appeared to have the best spring practice of all UNLV quarterbacks. Mullen has worked with some of the top college quarterbacks over the last 20 years and prefers those who can make plays with their feet as well as their arm. The 6-foot Colandrea had up-and-down spring days with his passing, but when he was on, he stood out from others competing at the position. He also received offers in the transfer portal from Mississippi and Syracuse. In two seasons at Virginia, he started 17 of 19 games played. He totaled 4,083 passing yards and 26 scores through the air over those two years."
Alex Orji
"Orji spent three seasons at Michigan and saw action in 20 games before landing at UNLV, starting three times in 2024. His passing needs work, having completed 25 of 47 attempts for 150 yards and three scores with two interceptions. He did run for 392 yards and four touchdowns at Michigan. You figure, at least early, both Colandrea and Orji will see time for the Rebels. But at 6-3 and 235 pounds with top-level speed, Orji has all the physical tools to be a breakout player for the Rebels this season. If he can improve his passing, you’re possibly looking at another NFL prospect under Mullen’s watch."
It sounds like the Las Vegas Review-Journal has a slight leg up following the teams spring practice, however, it also sounds like they believe that both quarterbacks will get playing time early in the season. With that said, while it sounds like they believe Colandrea is the safer option, Orji has significantly more upside and is talented enough to develop into an NFL prospect.