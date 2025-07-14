UNLV Football 2025 Offensive Line Preview: Transfers Bolster Dan Mullen’s Front Five
The UNLV Rebels football team has seen a lot of roster turnover this season, but new head coach Dan Mullen and his staff have put a lot of work into making sure that the offensive line is as strong as it can be. There is a chance that it's just as good this year as it has been the last few seasons. This is a spotlight on the team's projected starting offensive line for the upcoming season.
Left Tackle James Faminu
Faminu is a 6'6, 255-pound former rugby player from London, England, who transfers to UNLV from the Temple Owls. He's a former nose tackle on the defensive line who is now set to anchor the most important spot on the Rebels' offensive line.
Left Guard Malik McGowan
The 6'5, 325-pound guard transferred over to UNLV from the North Carolina Tar Heels and is now set to go from a backup in North Carolina to a starter in Las Vegas. He has a shot to separate himself as a star in the Mountain West Conference, and could emerge as one of the best interior offensive linemen in the conference.
Center Reid Williams
Williams is the reigning FCS Rimington Award winner as the nation’s best FCS center last season at Chattanooga. He's a 6'1, 286-pound stud center who now looks to take his game to the next level with the Rebels. He has been an outstanding player dating back to his days at Ringgold High School, where he was two-time all-state in Georgia.
Right Guard Donovan Mason
The 6'3, 310-pounder transferred to UNLV from Coastal Carolina this offseason. He was part of one of the best offensive lines in the nation with the Chanticleers. They ranked 24th in the country in sacks allowed and first in the Sun Belt in passing yards per attempt.
Right Tackle Austin Boyd
The 6'4, 305-pound Utah native is one of the few familiar faces returning to UNLV this season. He is the only projected starting lineman who is not a transfer.