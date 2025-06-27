UNLV Football Coach Dan Mullen Throws First Pitch At Las Vegas Aviators Game
Earlier in the season, we saw UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner throw out the first pitch for the Las Vegas Aviators minor league baseball team. This week, it was head football coach Dan Mullen's turn. He attended the game with his son and took to the mound to throw out the honorary first pitch. Unlike Pastner, who threw out a basketball, Mullen did, in fact, throw a baseball. Team mascot Spruce the Goose also did not serve as the catcher this time. This was a more traditional first pitch that Mullen bounced to the catcher on one hop.
After taking pictures and interacting with fans, the Rebels' head coach talked about what the team is up to right now. While they are on a short break at the moment, they plan to come back soon and hit the ground running as they prepare for the upcoming season.
"Well, you know we go 24 - 7, 365. But it is going to be good," Mullen said. "It's going to be good to get a little family time. I know our coaches started a little break, then we get to see some family time. I'm excited to spend some time with my family. But you know, the next couple weeks - catch our breath and let's get ready to kick off training camp and get rolling."
Training camp will be starting in July as the team ramps up for the 2025 season. They will open up their season against the Sam Houston Bearkats on the road on August 29. This will be Mullen's first year as head coach after the departure of former head coach Barry Odom for the Purdue Boilermakers. Mullen will look to build off the success that Odom had building up the program and take the Rebels to the next level as they set their sights on a Mountain West Conference title and perhaps even a College Football Playoff berth.