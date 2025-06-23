UNLV Football Drawing Playoff Buzz And Betting Action Ahead Of 2025 Season
The Las Vegas betting odds for the college football season have been out for about a month now and Vegas is high on the UNLV Rebels this upcoming season. Despite a ton of roster turnover and the loss of head coach Barry Odom, Vegas believes that the addition of head coach Dan Mullen along with all the transfer portal talent he brought in after losing key stars like Ricky White III, Jackson Woodard, and Johnathan Baldwin, is enough for them to take another step forward.
The Rebels over/under for win is set at 8.5, while their odds to win the Mountain West Conference are set at +650, and their odds of earning a playoff bid is set at +1200. Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports recently released a Mountain West College Football Betting Preview and thinks that throwing some money on UNLV to make the College Football Playoffs may not be such a bad idea.
"UNLV is one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the Group of 5 conferences this season. New coach Dan Mullen is one of the top hires in last year’s cycle, and there’s quite a bit of talent coming in through the portal. How fast will all of this come together? I have UNLV as the No. 2 team behind Boise State in my Mountain West power rankings and would lean 9-3 as a final record pick. While there’s value at taking the over at 8.5, I would sprinkle a bet on the Rebels as the conference champion - especially at +650. And if you think UNLV wins the Mountain West, I'd add a bet on this team to make the playoff (+1200 at DraftKings)."
It's hard not to agree with the points he makes. If like us, you believe that UNLV will once again be in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game, then it makes all the sense in the world to throw some money on them to make the CFP at those odds. Beating Boise State to win the conference would give them a great shot to earn a bid.
