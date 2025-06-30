UNLV Football Gets Early Season Boost After Canelo-Crawford Fight Bumps Home Opener
While many of the UNLV Rebels football faithful were not thrilled that the team's home opener on September 13th against the Idaho State Bengals was bumped out of their own home stadium for a boxing match, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Rebels. When it was announced that the Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez championship fight would be held in Allegiant Stadium on the same day as the Rebels' first home game of the season, it immediately raised questions. We quickly learned that it was likely UNLV who would have to adjust their schedule and not the big fight.
On Thursday, UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced that the game would be played on August 23, in Allegiant Stadium, and would now serve as their season opener. Surely, it didn't feel good to get bumped out of their own stadium, but it works out better for the team when you put feelings aside and really think about it.
With a new head coach in Dan Mullen and a roster loaded with new players who joined this offseason through the transfer portal, it is reasonable to assume that it could take them a game or two to find their footing. Opening at home against Idaho State in Week 0 gives them a much better opportunity to feel things out and still come away with a victory than going on the road to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats in Week 1.
You don't want to overlook or underestimate anybody; nevertheless, this is by far the easiest game of their four non-conference games that they play to start the 2025 season. The fact that it's at home only adds to the benefit. Opening up with what looks to be more of a layup win will all Mullen and his new-look roster to figure some things out and build chemistry without a serious risk of suffering a loss to start a season that holds major expectations. Yea, it sucks to get bumped out of your own stadium for another event, but in the end they will be better off for it.