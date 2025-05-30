UNLV Football Set For Prime Time: Rebels Land Nine National TV Games
The UNLV Rebels football team is coming off an outstanding season and are now reaping the benefits. After earning their first national ranking last season and a rare bowl victory, this season they will have at least nine nationally televised games. There is still a chance they will receive more when you consider they have three other regular-season games, a potential Mountain West Conference Championship game, and a bowl game if things go well this season.
The broadcast partners that will be airing the Rebels' games are the CBS Sports Network, FS1, and other Fox Networks. This is a huge deal for the UNLV football program, which is trying to become a powerhouse in the Mountain West Conference under new head coach Dan Mullen. Especially with realignment on the horizon, this presents a massive opportunity for the school to grab some attention and establish themselves as the class of the new Mountain West.
The Rebels' season opener on the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats will be televised on CBSSN on August 29.
The following week, on September 6, is UNLV's home opener, in which they take on a Big 10 opponent in the UCLA Bruins. This is a huge showcase for the Rebs on CBSSN, taking on a Power 4 team.
Their next scheduled nationally televised game on CBSSN comes on October 4, on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West clash.
The following week, they host the Air Force Falcons on October 11, which will be on CBSSN.
October 18 is the date to circle. That's when UNLV goes on the road to battle with the Boise State Broncos in a Mountain West Championship game rematch. This game will be on a Fox Network.
A road game against the Colorado State Rams on November 8 has also been picked up by Fox Networks.
The next and final three regular-season games will all be televised as well. They will host the Utah State Aggies on CBSSN on November 15, the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on FS1 on November 21, and the battle for the Fremont Cannon at the Nevada Wolf Pack on CBSSN on November 29.