UNLV Football Offseason Buzz: Ticket Sales Surge As Dan Mullen Era Begins
This has been a huge offseason for the UNLV Rebels football team. Some bad has surfaced, but there has been a lot more positive that has shown potential for this team to become a force to be reckoned with in the future. While reports of financial woes were a huge concern and the loss of head coach Barry Odom put this team's future in a state of uncertainty, new head coach Dan Mullen quickly flipped that narrative with a fantastic offseason. We've seen everything from scheduling issues to soaring ticket sales, and athletic director Erick Harper recently sat with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about all of it.
Erick Harper On How Ticket Sales Have Gone So Far:
"They’re moving extremely well. We are at 8,579, and at this point last year, we were at 6,515. There’s a pretty good level of excitement going, and obviously people are excited to have (new coach Dan Mullen) and the players he has brought in."
Erick Harper On The Home-Opener Scheduling Conflict:
"I like playing whenever my coaches want to play. They’re the ones who have to get prepared to play. I’m there to support them, whether it’s Week Zero or Week 14. We’re lining up to win, and where it lays, it lays."
Erick Harper On Dan Mullen's Philosophy On Scheduling:
"We’ve obviously got some games scheduled out and have for many years. We will work to have a very competitive schedule that puts us in a position to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. That’s important to us. We’ll be ready."
2025 is going to be a very exciting year for UNLV football, which could lay the groundwork for the long-term future as the Rebels look to stake their claim as the kings of the Mountain West post-realignment. So far, it looks like they have the right people running the show to do just that.