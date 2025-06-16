UNLV Football's Road Clash With Colorado State Could Define Their 2025 Season
There are a lot of intriguing matchups on the UNLV Rebels' football schedule this season. The early matchup with the UCLA Bruins in Las Vegas has turned plenty of heads and of course the Rebels road showdown with the powerhouse Boise State Broncos in October is circled on everyone's calendar. A championship game rematch always will be. However, College Football News recently did their 2025 UNLV Football Preview and circled the Rebels road game against the Colorado State Rams on November 8, as the their key game of the season. This is what they had to say:
"Going to Wyoming is difficult, and the trip to Boise State is rough, but just about everything else is winnable in Mountain West play. The trip to Colorado State is the only time the Rebels leave Nevada over the last five games. They haven’t won in Fort Collins since 2002."
While we understand why going with this game makes sense, we are still viewing the Boise State game as the key game of the season. That may perhaps be because we have higher expectations for the Rebels while they view that game as an inevitable loss.
With that said, we do understand why the Rams' game is so important. It's a measuring stick and a hurdle they still have to jump. UNLV is on a program on the rise and going into Fort Collins as the weather starts to get colder and coming out with a victory in a stadium they haven't won in since 2002 would be a massive step in the right direction for this program. Especially knocking off a team that is leaving them behind in the Mountain West Conference to join the Pac-12. This could be their last shot to knock them off in Colorado for the foreseeable future.