UNLV Football: Three Games To Circle On The 2025 Schedule
The UNLV Rebels football team has seen a lot of change this offseason. Former head coach moved on and took a job with the Purdue Boilermakers, while star players like wide receiver Ricky White III, linebacker Jackson Woodard, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams have all moved on to the NFL.
Despite those losses, new head coach Dan Mullen has had a great offseason and will have his team prepared for the upcoming season. The schedule is out for the 2025 season, and there are three games that you should be circling on your calendar that could be the difference between a great or a bad season.
UCLA Bruins @ UNLV Rebels
In their second game of the season, the Rebels will have a strong test against a Big 10 opponent. UCLA is coming off a 5 - 7 season in which they were not a strong team. Nevertheless, they are still a Power 5 conference team. If the Rebels can hang with them, it could be a good sign for things to come for the rest of the season.
UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos
Going on the road to take on the Broncos will undoubtedly be the toughest game of the season for UNLV. Boise State isn't just the best team in the Mountain West Conference but one of the best teams in the nation. The Rebels will likely be a heavy underdog in this game, but if they can somehow pull off the upset, then this could be one of the best seasons in the program's history.
UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack
The Wolf Pack should not be able to compete with the Rebels as far as talent goes, nonetheless, the Rebels should not overlook them. This is a battle between their in-state rival, and it's the last game of the season. A rivalry game on the road with a team that has nothing to lose trying to play spoiler, is always a dangerous game. While this is a game that is always circled on the schedule regardless of the team's record, the ascension of UNLV's football program could add additional intrigue.