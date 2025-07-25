UNLV Football: Training Camp Opens With Jai’Den Thomas Emerging As Leader
The UNLV Rebels football team took the field this week for the first time this summer at the Fertitta Football Complex. The team is looking forward to their first season under head coach Dan Mullen. They have a new-look roster, so there will have to be a lot of chemistry building before their Week 0 with Idaho State in just under a month from now.
On their first day of practice, Mullen looked loose and was having fun with his guys. Potential 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year candidate, running back Jai'Den Thomas, also sounds like he's ready to take a leadership role as he's poised to be a key factor in the Rebels' offense.
Dan Mullen Jokes About Needing To Be In Better Shape Because Of A Video Game:
“I have to make sure I’m ready to go for practice," Mullen laughed. "I don’t mind getting some warm ups in, I probably should do it more right, the new video game, I was looking kind of buff so I have to get in a little bit of better shape I think right now.”
Jai'Den Thomas Sounds Like A Leader When Asked About The Team:
“We're brothers. We're all going to grind together, we're all going to work together, we're going to fight, we want to win the championship bad, so we’re just hungry.”
It sounds like both the head coach and star running back are already mentally where they need to be for the season. Now it's just a matter of getting in playing shape, learning the new scheme, and building chemistry on the field as a team. Everything we have seen so far this offseason points to this being an outstanding team on track to have a great season. However, they still have to put it all together and produce on the field if they are going to meet their lofty expectations.