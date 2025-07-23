UNLV Football Training Camp: Top Defensive Storylines To Watch In 2025
UNLV Rebels Training Camp is starting this week, and this football team has been deemed by one of the most interesting teams in the sport by many experts and analysts. With a new head coach in Dan Mullen and a ton of new talent on the roster, these are the storylines to watch this summer on the defensive side of the ball.
1. Marsel McDuffie Replaces Jackson Woodard
McDuffie is viewed as the linebacker who will be replacing reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Woodard. He has been mentioned as a potential First Team All-Mountain West candidate this year. A lot of this defense's success will hinge on how he plays once the regular season kicks off.
2. Who Emerges In The Secondary Without Jalen Catalon And Johnathan Baldwin?
This secondary lost a lot of star power in the offseason. Especially at safety. Jalen Catalon and Johnathan Baldwin are a tough duo to replace. Catalon transferred out this offseason, while Baldwin now finds himself in training camp with the Green Bay Packers. The team is looking to a trio of safeties in Jaheem Joseph, Kodi DeCambra, and Jake Pope to fill the void. The Rebels also added two massively talented cornerbacks in Denver Harris and Laterrance Welch. Both have some concerns off the field, but also more than enough talent on the field.
3. Is Chief Borders The Next Breakout Pass Rusher At UNLV?
It's not completely clear how the pass rush will be deployed from this front seven or who will be their top guy. The hope is it will be Chief Borders who breaks out as their stud pass rusher; however, we still have to see him show that in camp and earn the role.