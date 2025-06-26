UNLV Football Trio Set For NFL Preseason Debuts On National TV
The UNLV Rebels football team had their first player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010 this year. The Seattle Seahawks selected wide receiver and special-teams ace Ricky White III in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While White III was the only Rebel selected in April, there are two others who were signed as undrafted free agents and still remain on current NFL rosters.
Linebacker Jackson Woodard signed on with the Houston Texans after getting cut by the Seahawks following their rookie minicamp, and safety turned nickelback Johnathan Baldwin is carving out a role in the Green Bay Packers defense. All three are expected to make their NFL debut in Week 1 of the preseason. These are your first opportunities to see these Rebels in action with their pro teams. Good news, they are all nationally televised.
Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, August 7, 10 PM EST
NFL Network
White III is expected to compete for a spot on the wide receiver depth chart, but he will likely have his biggest impact on special teams as a rookie. The reigning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year has proven to be elite both as a punt blocker and a gunner. However, Week 1 of the preseason is the perfect time for him to get in some reps as a pass-catcher.
Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans
Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings
Saturday, August 9, 4 PM EST
NFL Network
Woodard was initially signed by the Seahawks just hours after the NFL Draft concluded, but didn't survive their rookie minicamp. The Texans wasted no time claiming him, and he's now competing for a spot on their 53-man roster. He will look to carve out a role as a depth piece in Houston and eventually work his way up the depth chart.
Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers
New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers
Saturday, August 9, 8 PM EST
NFL Network
From what we've heard this offseason, it sounds like Baldwin has the clearest path to live reps in the regular season. Not only is he a strong special-teams option, but he could end up taking cornerback reps much sooner than anticipated. After cutting star corner Jaire Alexander, the Packers are very thin at the position. They have even been trying out wide receivers at the position. They have liked what they see in Baldwin, and there is a reason they moved him from safety to corner.