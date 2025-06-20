UNLV Football A Wildcard Ahead Of Mountain West Clash With Boise State In 2025
The UNLV Rebels football team has seen an impressive rise over the past few years, but have continuously been foiled by their rivals the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship game. In each of the past two seasons, these teams have faced off in the championship game with the Broncos coming out victorious. The Rebels haven't had any better luck in the regular season either.
This year, UNLV is a true wildcard. Many are projecting them to be very good, including Las Vegas oddsmakers, but there are also a lot of question marks surrounding the team. They have a new head coach in Dan Mullen, lost a handful of key players like quarter back Hajj-Malik Williams, wide receiver Ricky White III, and linebacker Jackson Woodard, and have seen a massive influx of transfer portal players added to their roster.
The potential difficulties and uncertainties of taking on this Rebels squad is not lost on the Boise State faithful. Bronco Nation News spoke about the game and just how unpredictable it might turn out to be by the time we get there.
"UNLV is going to be one of the hardest teams in college football to project this Fall. UNLV is 132nd nationally in returning production with just 32% of last season’s production coming back. Barry Odom is off to Purdue, and former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen returns to college football after 3 seasons as an analyst. Mullen flooded the roster with inexperienced power four transfers in hopes of giving UNLV P4 speed and size. There are a million questions with this team. At least 17 projected starters are transfers, can all the new faces come together? Are the P4 bounce backs able to step into major roles? Does Dan Mullen need an adjustment season after 3 years away from the sideline? This game could be a pick’em, it could be a two touchdown spread."