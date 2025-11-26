UNLV Had "Their Most Dominant Effort Of The Season" In Week 13
With a big win over the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in Week 13 in a blowout victory, the UNLV Rebels football team is climbing back up the Mountain West Conference power rankings. In a clash of two 4 - 2 Mountain West teams in what was essentially an elimination game for the Mountain West Championship, UNLV played their most complete game of the season in a 38 - 10 win. The win pushed the Rebels back up to No. 3 in Nevada Sports Net's Power Rankings from Chris Murray. This is what they had to say about the Rebels, the team they beat in Week 13, and their opponents in Week 14.
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 3 Ranked UNLV Rebels
"UNLV drubbed Hawaii with QB Anthony Colandrea throwing for three touchdowns and the run game pitching in 217 yards. The Rebels had 29 first downs to Hawaii’s 12 in their most dominant effort of the season. UNLV will aim for a repeat performance this week against rival Nevada, a team it has beaten three straight times. The Rebels need a victory and some help to reach the MW title game."
Nevada Sports Net On Their No. 5 Ranked Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
"Hawaii’s no-show at UNLV ended the Rainbow Warriors’ title game aspirations, although it’s been a good season for coach Timmy Chang, whose team hosts Wyoming looking for its first eight-win regular season since 2019, which was the only year Hawaii played for the MW championship. K Kansei Matsuzawa, who has made all 23 field-goal attempts, is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award."
Nevada Sports On Their No. 8 Ranked Nevada Wolf Pack
"Nevada vaults four spots after its win at Wyoming, which came down to the final play as the Wolf Pack got a stop after the Cowboys advanced to the 1-yard line after a 17-play, 77-yard drive. Nevada took a conservative offensive approach to try and minimize turnovers, and it worked – just barely as Wyoming’s lone score came on a short field after a takeaway. Nevada must get more from its offense against rival UNLV this week as the Pack looks to cap the season on a three-game win streak."
The Rebels have climbed up to No. 3, and hopefully they can get up to No. 2 after Week 14. That's where they'll have to be to make the Mountain West Championship game. It's good to see Nevada win a couple in a row and climb the power rankings. This at least gives their Week 14 matchup with UNLV for the Fremont Cannon some intrigue. A loss would be both devastating and shocking for the Rebels, but they'll have to go out there and play their game if they want to win and have a shot at playing one more Mountain West game this season.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News