UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen and Sam Houston Bearkats Head Coach Phil Longo Comment On Their Week 1 Matchup
The UNLV Rebels and Sam Houston Bearkats are getting ready to face off in a Friday night matchup down in Houston, Texas. This is a huge game for both teams, and we expect both teams to leave it all out on the field. Beating UNLV would be massive for the Sam Houston program, and the Rebels can't lose any of these non-conference games if they want to be taken seriously as a College Football Playoff contender this season. A loss to Sam Houston in Week 1 could ultimately cost them come December.
The Rebels are coming off a Week 0 victory in which they won, but also displayed some glaring flaws. They will look to improve this week, and also build off the positive things they did on offense and creating big plays on defense. We recently heard from both head coaches, Dan Mullen and Phil Longo, about where the Rebels are at and what this game means to both teams.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Making Improvements
“We’ll need to see big improvements,” Mullen said. “I just think I’d like to see us better with the whole routine, every aspect of the game. Getting into situations and going out and performing. That’s going to be the biggest thing I want to see.”
Mullen On Everyone Having To Do Their Job And Trust The System
“That was just about 11 guys doing their jobs. We kind of covered up people and blocked, and (Thomas) hit the hole and didn’t trip or fall down and the quarterback kept his fake going. Just trust the system. A lot of our mistakes that game came when 10 guys did their job and one missed. All of a sudden, it’s a big error.”
Sam Houston Bearkats Head Coach Phil Longo On UNLV's Week 0 Performance
“UNLV is long and has athletes, and talentwise is very comparable to who we just played. This will be an athletic challenge for our team. What impressed me the most about UNLV is it answered the call (against Idaho State) in the end. They did what they needed to do to win the game. They had juice and energy and stuff left in the tank.
Longo On Playing Against A Dan Mullen Led Team
“(Mullen’s) teams typically mirror his personality, which means they’re tough and hard-nosed and physical and well prepared. I know his brand of football. I’ve studied his stuff and have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I know they’ll be prepared and well coached.”
