UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen "I Don’t Have To Worry About Energy And Motivation This Week"
UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen is preparing his team for the Mountain West Championship Game on Friday. As he prepares his team, he spoke at his weekly news conference Monday at the Fertitta Football Complex. He had plenty to say about his team and the upcoming game. It sounds like this team is motivated and ready to roll.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On What Winning A Mountain West Championship Would Mean
“Winning a championship would mean a lot to this group,” Mullen said. “We have 70 new guys and we came together with the goal of winning a championship.”
Mullen On The Motivation Of His Team
“This a whole new crew and Year One. I don’t have to worry about energy and motivation this week.”
Mullen On If Boise State Exiting The Mountain West Adds Extra Motivation
“I don’t see it that way. I see it as we’re trying to win the championship.
In college football, only 10 teams will be crowned a champion – nine conference teams and a national champion. We have an opportunity to be one of the 10. I think that’s more of the focus this week than anything else.”
Mullen On The UNLV Defense
“We put this defense in in the spring. The guys have been playing in the system longer so they’re more familiar with what we want.”
Mullen On The Usage Of Jai'Den Thomas And Getting Players Involved
“It’s worked because we have talented guys and we didn’t have to overuse Jet,” Mullen said of how he handled Thomas this year. “It’s a balance of what we do. Guys are ready for to take advantage of their opportunities when their number is called. That’s really hard to do but they’ve been ready...
Right or wrong, it has worked out for us,” Mullen said. “We have a lot of talented guys (on offense). Part of the management for me is the balance of that talent.
Part of it is to keep guys fresh. I don’t mind rolling through and getting them all touches. The benefit of that is if we have injuries or guys get banged up, others are prepared. They’ve been in situations. They’re ready for the moment.
I’m surprised I don’t have a line of 15 receivers outside my door on Sunday saying, ‘What’s going on? I want more touches. Everybody wants the ball.”
