UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen Praises "The College Football Atmosphere" In Las Vegas After Big Week 2 Victory
The UNLV Rebels got a huge win this weekend by knocking off the UCLA Bruins by a score of 30 - 23 at Allegiant Stadium. While the Rebels looked great and dominated the first half, building a 23 - 0 lead and heading into the half at 23 - 3. However, things got shaky in the second half, but UNLV managed to hold on for a seven-point win. The game was sealed by an Aamaris Brown interception as the defensive back backed up all his trash talk from the week leading up to the game.
The victory moved the team to 3 - 0 on the season, and potentially gives them credibility for a potential College Football Playoff bid come December. They needed that win over a Power 4 team and certainly couldn't afford to lose the game. This puts them in a great position heading into a bye week before wrapping up their non-conference schedule in Week 4 against Miami (Ohio). Then they start their quest to win the get over the hump of the Boise State Broncos, and win the Mountain West Conference championship.
Following the game, Dan Mullen spoke about the win, his team, and atmosphere in the city of Las Vegas.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team's Week 2 Victory
"Our offense really showed up tonight. It was a really efficient, good first half. We got out of rhythm in the second half, but they did a good job with getting us out rhythm, holding onto the ball in the second half, and being able to stay on the field. But we did what we needed to do to finish the game out at the end. Couldn't be more proud of our guys.
One of the biggest factors (in the win), not just our guys, and the belief and effort they played with, but obviously the fans, the stadium. I think a couple of their penalties were caused by the fans and the noise that was created. Thank you to all the UNLV fans and the city of Las Vegas. That was a big-time college football atmosphere. That's what we are trying to bring here to the city and for everyone in this city. That was a huge win, not just for this team and for UNLV, but that was a huge win for the city of Las Vegas. And especially a West Coast win like that."
