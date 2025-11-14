UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen Says Quarterback Anthony Colandrea "Does Special Things"
As Week 12 approaches, UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea is in the midst of an incredible season. First-year head coach Dan Mullen has been impressed with how he has gotten down the offense and how well he has played this season. With the Utah State Aggies on deck for the Rebels in Week 12, Mullen spoke about his impressive star quarterback. Colandrea also spoke about the Rebels' dynamic offense.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On How Much Of The Offense Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Has Gotten Down
“I’d probably go with 70 (percent), maybe in the 80s, as to all that (Colandrea) knows,” Mullen said. “Not higher than 80. I’m a perfectionist. I don’t know if there have been Heisman Trophy winners who have ever gotten to 90.”
Mullen On When Colandrea Is At His Best
“He’s done a fantastic job. You see his growth. You give him one-on-one coverage, he’s probably going to take a shot downfield and give a guy a chance to make a play. But if they’re bracketing and doubling people, you see him check down and take what the defense gives you.
And when he drops back and everyone is covered, look out. That might be when he’s at his best. He takes off and does special things. He’s hitting the holes he is supposed to hit when running the ball.”
Mullen On Colandrea's Ability To Remain Calm And Go Through His Progressions
“All the great ones can do that. And that takes a long time.”
UNLV Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On How Much Of The Offense He Believes He's Nailed Down
“I’d probably give myself a 90 percent. I think I know the offense at a high level. At the end of the day, you have to be able to execute it. I know everything. There are just some things I haven’t executed.”
Colandrea On Executing The Offense This Week Against The Utah State Aggies
“Coach Dennis knows so much football and has been with so many different offenses and quarterbacks. It’s awesome to see his perspective on things each day. I always tell the offense that coach Dennis is going to call it and we just need to go out and execute it.
This week in Utah State we play a really good football team. Big, fast up front. Make plays on the back end. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
