UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen Says Utah State Aggies Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has "An 'It' Factor"
The UNLV Rebels football team got a big bounce-back win in Week 11 on the road against the Colorado State Rams. Now they have to turn their attention to the Utah State Aggies. One of the players that they will rely on to beat the Aggies is offensive lineman Reid Williams. Leading up to this game, both Williams and head coach Dan Mullen spoke about Reid's play this season and the upcoming matchup against Utah State.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Utah State Aggies Quarterback Bryson Barnes
“I got to watch (Barnes) over the last couple years and people talk about an ‘it’ factor with your quarterback,” Mullen said. “He’s an extremely tough runner and makes some great throws, placing the ball around with patience in the pocket. You see all those things on film and what you hear about is that ‘it’ factor deal. He makes their offense go.”
Mullen On His Planned Usage For His Running Backs
“We don’t go in saying snap counts or this play is for this guy or this play is for that guy. We want to get all three into the flow of the game and see if someone has the hot hand or what the game is calling for. Is it more space or a physical pounding between the tackles game? Who gives us the best chance in those types of situations? It’s just an adjustment we make as the game goes on.”
Mullen On The Rebels Needing To Finish Strong
"If you want to be a championship team, you have to be one in November. We have a lot to play for. I wish we controlled our own destiny better than we do, but we’re certainly in the middle of the race to get to the championship game.
Having the schedule set up the way it is, that certainly has the opportunity to help us. Let’s hope the stadium is packed and loud and makes it tough on Utah State on Saturday.”
Rebels Offensive Lineman Reid Williams On His Play This Season
“I wanted to come here to see if I could compete. Seeing what type of player I am was important. I think I’ve played well so far. Always room to improve. I’m trying to do that week by week.”
Williams On Gaining The Trust Of The Rebels
“It takes a little while to gain their trust and show you’re going to do the right things day in and day out. Through spring and summer, I wanted to show up every day to help build that bond. By the time fall camp came around, it was solidified.”
Mullen On Williams
“Reid has done a great job. We put a lot on him.”
