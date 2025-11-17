UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen: "You’re Not Going To Get A Better Show In Vegas"
The UNLV Rebels got a massive win in Week 12 over the Utah State Aggies in double overtime by a score of 29 - 26 in a thriller. The game saw running back Kayden McGee break off a 25-yard touchdown run in the final overtime period to win the game and be the hero for the Rebels. The win keeps UNLV alive in their hunt for a Mountain West Conference Championship. Following the big win, both head coach Dan Mullen and their overtime hero spoke to the media about the game.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Week 12 Win Over The Utah State Aggies
"What a great win for our guys, we continue to believe in our guys and they're fun to coach," Mullen said. "They find ways to stick together and continue to make plays in critical moments. It's different people stepping up … You never know when your number will be called. Kayden's was called today in overtime and he delivered."
Mullen On The Officiating In Their Week 12 Game
"“I’ve got to watch what I say here,” Mullen said. “I’ll be honest — I’ve been pleased with officiating in this league all year long. All I ask for is consistency because that lets players play. If you’re going to call it tight, call it tight. If you’re going to call it loose, call it loose. There were some crazy things that went on out there. You just have to go to the next play.”
Mullen On UNLV Being The Best Show In Vegas
"“Shame on you if you missed this because you’re not going to get a better show in Vegas than if you had been here at Allegiant Stadium. (This) week is also a big week. You have ‘Monday Night Football’ with the Cowboys and Raiders. You have the F1 race. I’m sure there are concerts everywhere.
But you also get to see the Rebels play Friday night (at 7:30) against Hawaii. And you’re probably going to see the best show.”
UNLV Running Back Kayden McGee On His Game-Winning Run In Double Overtime
“Just like Coach Mullen says — you never know when your number is going to be called. You have to be ready to deliver when it is. I think I’m pretty fast, but I just trusted my guys on the (last play).”
