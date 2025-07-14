UNLV’s Jai'Den Thomas Projected As 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player Of The Year
College football season is right around the corner, and the UNLV Rebels football team has a potential star in the making on their roster. Running back Jai'Den Thomas is a popular pick to be a breakout star in 2025. The junior star is continuing to gain more praise as the Nevada Sports Net has now picked him as their prediction to become the 2025 Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
This is a prediction we have seen time and time again on multiple outlets, including our own. However, NSN wasn't all positive when it came to the Rebels. Thomas was the only player from UNLV that they projected to make their All-Mountain West team, whether that be on offense, defense, or special teams. They also projected the Rebels to come in third place in the conference behind the Boise State Broncos and San Jose State Spartans.
We don't foresee the Spartans jumping UNLV this season and taking their spot in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game against the Broncos in 2025. New head coach Dan Mullen has done a great job building up this team, and he will put everything together quickly enough to at the very least maintain their second-place spot in the ranking. That will allow us to get one last final clash between UNLV, which will remain in the Mountain West, and Boise State, which is leaving for the new Pac-12.
No matter what you're expecting from the Rebels and the Mountain West this season, it promises to be one of the more interesting seasons in recent memory. With new teams ready to join and old teams about to exit, we have all the makings of one last hoorah in the old Mountain West. Bad blood is already starting to boil between the teams and the conference, and we can't wait to see how it plays out on the field this season.