UNLV's Johnathan Baldwin Could Fill Packers CB Void After Jaire Alexander’s Departure
The Green Bay Packers have let go of their former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander which has left a significant void in their secondary. The team has even started trying wide receivers out at the position in minicamp. This opens the door for a massive opportunity on their defense.
One player that could end up with a lot more playing time than expected is former UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin. The Packers have already listed him as a cornerback and he's sure to see plenty of reps this summer. His former cornerbacks coach at UNLV Akeem Davis believes Baldwin is a lock to carve at a role in Green Bay and went into detail about him recently when he spoke to Packers On SI.
Akeem Davis On How So Many Teams Missed Johnathan Baldwin In The Draft:
“I don’t know. But, I’ll tell you what, Green Bay got it right. He’s going to go there and he’s going to make a splash. He’s going to be a four-core guy on special teams immediately. And then he’s going to work his way up somewhere on that depth chart. And he’s going to earn his keep every single day.”
Akeem Davis On Baldwin's Transition From Safety To Corner:
“I think it went well for him. He’s a very intelligent football player. Good FBI (football intelligence), good football IQ. He’s very, very moxie at the position, savvy, a good blitzer, strong, can get his hands on people and affect them in that way. And he can cover. He has really, really good ball skills, as well... Anytime you can line up and you can run with people, you can put your hands on people and be physical with people and play the ball in the air, then you got a chance. And that transition for him, of course, it’s a different space on the field and so he had to adjust to that. But, man, when you’re a ball player, you adjust on the fly and you go out and you roll.”
Akeem Davis On Why Baldwin Can Move To Cornerback:
“He is a pure defensive back.”