From UNLV To The NFL: Ricky White, Jackson Woodard, Hajj-Malik Williams, More
The UNLV Rebels football team had four key players either selected in the 2025 NFL Draft or signed afterwards as an undrafted free agent. Those players were wide receiver Ricky White III, linebacker Jackson Woodard, safety Johnathan Baldwin, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. These are the latest updates on how things are going for all four Rebels on the next level.
WR Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks selected White III 238th overall in the seventh round of this year's draft, making him the first Rebel selected in an NFL Draft since 2010. We continue to hear positive reports out of Seahawks camp surrounding the former Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. While he is still not a lock to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster, his versatility and special-teams chops make it likely he'll make the final cuts. His coaches have already raved about how excited they are to use him as a weapon on special teams.
LB Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans
The reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, surprisingly, went undrafted this year, but was quickly signed as an undrafted free agent soon after the draft ended. He was then cut by the Seahawks when rookie minicamp ended. Again, he was quickly scooped up by the Houston Texans. Woodard remains on the Texans roster and is currently competing for a roster spot.
S Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers
Baldwin signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent after going undrafted. He survived rookie camp and has reportedly impressed in camp so far. His roster spot is still very much up in the air, however, they seem to like what he's brought to the table so far.
QB Hajj-Malik Williams, Las Vegas Raiders
Williams no longer appears on the Las Vegas Raiders roster despite no reports that he had been cut. With that said, there were conflicting reports on whether he was officially signed as an undrafted free agent or just given a camp invite after going undrafted. All reports out of Vegas were positive on the dual-threat QB, but it doesn't look like he's still with the team.