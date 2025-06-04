UNLV Quarterback Competition: Anthony Colandrea Strengths & Weaknesses
The UNLV Rebels football team lost their breakout star quarterback, Hajj-Malik Williams, to graduation this offseason, and he is now attempting to make an NFL roster. This has left a major void and a lot of question marks at this position for this upcoming season. New head coach Dan Mullen has looked to the transfer portal to try to find a new starting quarterback, adding Anthony Colandrea from the Virginia Cavaliers and Alex Orji from the Michigan Wolverines.
These two are in an open competition that looks to be as tight as they come. While they are comparable in talent, they are very different players. Colandrea is more of a traditional pocket passer, while Orji is a dual-threat quarterback similar to what they had last year in Williams. Mullen is on record saying how much he likes both, and there is even a chance he could rotate quarterbacks situationally this season. This is what Colandrea brings to the table, both positive and negative.
Anthony Colandrea's Strengths
- Has had more experience at the college level
- Accurate passer, especially on short and intermediate passes
- Good zip on his passes to connect on out routes and thread the needle in tight windows
- Plays with confidence
- Gets on a roll when playing in rhythm
- Throws a catchable ball
- Moves well in the pocket
- Possesses natural athletic ability
- Mobile enough to escape the pocket and make some plays with his legs when necessary
Anthony Colandrea's Weaknesses
- Can struggle when the pocket breaks down
- Tends to float the ball on deep passes at times
- Can hold on to the ball too long
- Inconsistent mechanics, especially when under pressure
- Throws off his back foot too often
- Needs to work on ball security when under pressure