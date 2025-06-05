UNLV RB Jai'Den Thomas Fired Up To Play For Dan Mullen’s High-Powered Offense
A lot of people around Las Vegas were excited when word dropped that the UNLV Rebels football program would be hiring former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen to take over their vacant head coaching position. However, few are more excited to play for Mullen than the Rebels’ projected starting running back for 2025, Jai'Den Thomas. He loved what he saw from Mullen when preparing for the LA Bowl and is excited to play for a coach known for having such a great offensive mind. Thomas spoke about the addition of Mullen and how he thinks he'll fit into his offense this season.
Jai'Den Thomas On His Experience In Practice With Dan Mullen:
“I ran a wheel route, and he coached me up on it. When to turn my head, how to fake the defender. That was fuel to the excitement that I got, just knowing I have this great offensive-minded coach that’s going to help me excel to the highest level,” Thomas said.
Jai'Den Thomas On The Dan Mullen Hiring:
“The excitement is because he’s an offensive-minded guy. I previously knew him from his days at Florida and Mississippi State. He’s coached so many great players who are playing in the NFL right now. I want to see how he can help develop me to get to the next level.”
Jai'Den Thomas On How He'll Fit Into Dan Mullen's Offense:
“I believe I’ll excel. I’ll be able to show my versatility, showing that I’m able to line up in the slot, being able to catch out of the backfield, gaining those 10 to 20 yards and touchdowns. Even though it’s a spread, I believe with my running ability and catching ability I’ll be more versatile.”