UNLV RB Jai'Den Thomas Earns 89 Rating In EA Sports College Football 26
All offseason, we have been projecting UNLV Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas to be a breakout superstar. We have gone as far as to project him to be the best running back in the Mountain West, project him to be first-team All-Mountain West, and we've even predicted that he would ultimately win the 2025 Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. It turns out we may not be alone in our high regard for Jet. The EA Sports College Football 26 ratings have come out, and Thomas is rated an impressive 89. This puts him up there with some of the best running backs in the country, including the star of the Power 4.
Coming off an impressive sophomore season, the junior back made a significant jump in this year's game. The Rebels' top rusher had an 81 rating in EA Sports College Football 25. Like most experts and analysts, EA Sports is projecting him to make the leap to being one of the best running backs in the nation in 2026.
The rating is well deserved with the speedy Thomas coming off 10 TD season in which he topped 900 yards on the ground and 1,000 yards from scrimmage. In his final two regular-season games, he reached 135 rushing yards in each of them. He also helped propel the team to a huge win over the UCLA Bruins in the Art of Sport LA Bowl.
Big things are in store for Thomas and the Rebels this year, both on the football field and apparently on your video game consoles as well. We expect the real Thomas to light up the field in Las Vegas just like the 64-bit Jet that will light up your College Football 26 screens.