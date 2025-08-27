UNLV Rebel Football Foundation Announces $1 Million Donation From UNLV Athletics
The UNLV Rebel Football Foundation received a major donation this week from the UNLV athletic department. They received a $1 million donation intended to enhance the nutritional needs of the Rebel football program. The foundation is set up to enhance the program through financial support as well as capital improvements. It also assists with academic achievements as well as athletics.
Everyone involved is proud of the donation and recently spoke about not only the donation, but the contributions of the foundation and the impact that it has had on the football program. We heard from UNLV athletic director Erick Harper, head football coach Dan Mullen, and former Rebels great and foundation president Casey Flair. All of which were thrilled about the big investment.
UNLV Rebels Athletic Director Erick Harper On The Support From The UNLV Rebel Football Foundation
"We are grateful for the ongoing support of the UNLV Rebel Football Foundation for its continued commitment to enhance our football program," said Harper. "Rebel Football Foundation members have long been committed to supporting UNLV, with specific support to football, and we appreciate their many years of contributing directly to the program. This gift is a key part of their continued investment in our student-athletes."
UNLV Rebels Head Football Coach Dan Mullen On The Support From The Program
"Great collegiate programs are made possible in part by the continuing support of organizations like the Rebel Football Foundation. We thank and appreciate Rebel football alumni, and our amazing community leaders and supporters who make up this group as they contribute to the growth and sustainability of this program."
UNLV Rebel Football Foundation President Casey Flair On Supporting UNLV Athletics
"The UNLV Rebel Football Foundation is honored to carry on our tradition of supporting UNLV Athletics and championing the ongoing success of UNLV Football. This contribution will make a direct impact on our student-athletes, helping them fuel both their minds and bodies for peak performance – on the field and in the classroom."
The foundation has proven to be a major contributor to the Rebels. You can see their impact when it comes to their facilities and academic achievements that they've been consistently awarded for throughout this and all offseasons in recent memory. It appears to still be going strong since being established in 1987 and not showing any signs of slowing down.
