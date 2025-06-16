UNLV Rebels 2025 Football Preview: Top 10 Players To Watch This Season
College Football News recently did their preview for the 2025 UNLV Rebels football season. In this preview they made an intriguing list of the team's top 10 players heading into the upcoming season. We are going to give you the list and talk about a few of the players listed.
UNLV Rebels Top 10 Players
1. Marsel McDuffie, LB Sr.
2. Jai’Den Thomas, RB Jr.
3. Denver Harris, CB Sr.
4. Jaheem Joseph, S Sr.
5. Alex Orji, QB Jr.
6. Anthony Colandrea, QB Jr.
7. Aamaris Brown, S Sr.
8. Laterrance Welch, CB Sr.
9. Justin Flowe, LB Sr.
10. Tunmise Adeleye, DE Sr.
ILB Marsel McDuffie
McDuffie coming in at the top spot is interesting. The senior is tasked with replacing the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Jackson Woodard. Those are huge shoes to fill, but if he is the team's top player in 2025, it will be great news for the defense.
RB Jai'Den Thomas
The star running back is considered a contender for the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year this season. He is coming off an incredible season which culminated with an outstanding performance in the team's LA Bowl victory. If he takes another step this season, he can propel himself into becoming a UNLV legend.
QB Alex Orji
Orji being in the five spot is intriguing for one main reason, and it's because Anthony Colandrea is at No. 6. They have decided that Orji is the frontrunner for the highly contested starting job for the Rebels. The Michigan Wolverines transfer is viewed as the higher-upside and more versatile talent, but also more of a wild card.