UNLV Rebels 2025 Football Preview: Top 10 Players To Watch This Season

● RB Spotlight ●



Jai'den Thomas - UNLV



• Thomas is one of the top returning RBs in the #MountainWest & #G5. In his career he's rushed for 1,421 yards 19 Touchdowns averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He's also caught 18 passes for 153 yards 1 TD. pic.twitter.com/4VDK8CkLVQ