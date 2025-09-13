UNLV Rebels AD Erick Harper Says Las Vegas "Backdrops Are As Impressive As Any College Campus Can Offer"
All offseason, we have heard about a desire to build community in Las Vegas from new UNLV Rebels head football coach Dan Mullen and new men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner. Not only have they said it, they've acted on it. However, they aren't the only ones, and it sounds like that idea starts at the top at UNLV. That's because Rebels' athletic director Erick Harper has credited the city of Las Vegas for the resurgence of UNLV athletics. He heaped a ton of praise on the city when speaking to UNLV's official website.
He talks about everything from the facilities, to the playing fields and the nightlife in the city itself. He calls Vegas as impressive as any college campus can offer. That has been a big reason why we have seen the school being able to sign coaches like Mullen and Pastner, and bring in all these high-profile transfers. The Rebels are on their way back to the top and Vegas is a big piece of the puzzle that they can thank for it.
UNLV Rebels Athletic Director Erick Harper On Why Las Vegas Has Played Such A Big Role In The Rebels' Success
"The four letters — UNLV — are as strong as ever. And honestly, we have the early Tark [Jerry Tarkanian] days to thank for that. It’s still the main reason why UNLV is a brand that everybody knows and understands. Now, it’s been hotter in the last few years because of [our resurgence in] football and because of Allegiant Stadium. But those four letters mean a lot to Rebel followers.
One of the very neat things about UNLV are those last two letters: Las Vegas. Obviously, we have 40-million-plus tourists a year coming through here, but in general, there are always a lot of eyeballs on this city. And let’s face it, most people want to go where there’s energy, vibrancy and passion, and we have that here.
When you’re at a UNLV soccer or baseball game and you can look out and see the Sphere and see the High Roller — or from the Thomas & Mack Center, you can look out and see Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium — these backdrops are as impressive as any college campus can offer in the entire country.
Plus, this is a pretty doggone good place to live."
