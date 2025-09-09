UNLV Rebels Agree To A Home-And-Home Series With The James Madison Dukes
The UNLV Rebels and the James Madison Dukes have agreed to a home-and-home series in their non-conference schedule in the future. Currently, the games are scheduled for 2027 and 2030. The Rebels are scheduled to go on the road to Harrisonburg, Virginia, on September 2, 2027, and James Madison will be coming to Las Vegas on August 31, 2030. The UNLV athletic department announced the agreement on Tuesday.
These teams have never faced off before, so there will be a lot of hype leading up to their 2027 showdown, which should take place between two very good teams if both teams remain on their same trajectory. Over the past two seasons, the Dukes have gone 20 - 6, while UNLV has been to back-to-back Mountain West Conference Championship games.
James Madison will represent the Sun Belt against the Mountain West based Rebs. So far this season, JMU is sitting at 1 - 1 with a win over Weber State and a loss to Louisville, while UNLV is currently 3 - 0 coming off a huge win over Big 10 foe the UCLA Bruins. Both teams have a bye this week. UNLV will return in Week 4 to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, and James Madison will return to play Liberty.
They still have plenty of future non-conference matchups to fill out over the next five years. It's unclear how much that will be impacted by conference realignment or if they will continue any rivalries with some of the teams leaving the Mountain West to head to the Pac-12. That could be further complicated by the pending legal issues between the two conferences and those exiting teams with the Mountain West.
This was an exciting new match that we have lined up between UNLV and JMU, and there are sure to be more to come in the near future. We will be sure to keep you updated on any other agreements the Rebels make to play non-conference opponents.
The UNLV Rebels' official website has released their entire non-conference schedule over the next half-decade.
Future Non-Conference Schedule
2026
TBA
Sept. 12 at North Texas
Sept. 26 at Akron
Oct. 3 CAL
2027
Sept. 4 at USC
Sept. 11 AKRON
Sept. 18 ARIZONA STATE
Sept. 25 at JMU
2028
TBA
Sept. 9 HOUSTON
Sept. 16 at Washington
TBA
2029
TBA
TBA
TBA
Sept. 22 UTSA
2030
Aug. 31 JMU
TBA
TBA
Sept. 14 at Iowa State
