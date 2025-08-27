UNLV Rebels Athletic Director Says His " Door Is Always Open"
UNLV Rebels athletic director Erick Harper has had one of the busiest and most impressive offseasons we've ever seen from an AD. Not only did he manage to hire head football coach Dan Mullen and head men's basketball coach Josh Pastner to take over his two biggest programs, but he also had to deal with conference realignment in the Mountain West and the new NIL agreement. This offseason has been nothing short of crazy. He recently spoke about all of the things that he's had on his plate.
UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper On The Impact Of Both NIL Deals And The Transfer Portal
"I wouldn’t say it’s simple," Harper said. "But coaches who build strong relationships with their players and treat them with respect have the best chance to convince those players to play, not for the dollar, but for their coach, their teammate, their institution.
Of course, there are going to be some student-athletes whose socioeconomic platform is tenuous, so they have to chase the dollar. Heck, there are many that chase the dollar and make mistakes by doing so.
Now, if a player is leaving because they’re third on the depth chart and it looks like they’re never going to get meaningful playing time, that’s understandable. But these days, it’s more important than ever for coaches to build those solid relationships with their players if they want to hang onto them."
Harper On Adjusting To The Changing College Landscape
“For years in our industry, we worried about change once — maybe twice — a year. Now change is constant,” says Harper. “That's the biggest difference from when I first started in the industry to now. So you just have to be more fluid, more on your toes, and try to anticipate. That last part is difficult, though. Because just when you think something is this way, it goes that way.”
Harper On The Challenges Of Retaining A Coach In Today's Game
A lot of it is about thinking ahead, trying to anticipate. “OK, we’re halfway through the season, and Coach has only lost one game. What schools might be interested in our coach? And will the coach be interested in the school? If so, how do I get in between?"
That’s why it's important to be proactive with coaches' contracts.
One thing I tell all of my coaches is that my door is always open. I’m approachable, and I’m open to listening to any challenge you’re experiencing. But if you don’t tell me what that challenge is, I can’t help you.
