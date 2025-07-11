UNLV Rebels Coaching Spotlight: A Closer Look At Zach Arnett's Resume
New UNLV head coach Dan Mullen made waves after hiring Zach Arnett as the Rebels' new defensive coordinator. Arnett previously held the same position at Mississippi State from 2020-22, before becoming their interim head coach. Hiring a coach from the SEC has made headlines at UNLV and the Rebels are excited to see what Arnett can do to create an elite defense.
In 2020, Mississippi State's defense was slightly above average, allowing 28.1 points per game, 58th in the country. Despite a respectable defense, they could not overcome lousy offensive performances and finished with a 4-7 record.
By 2021, the Bulldogs had a more respectable team, finishing with a 7-6 record. Arnett's defense was slightly above average again, finishing with 25.9 points allowed per game, 62nd in the country.
Arnett remained the defensive coordinator at Mississippi State in 2022. However, he went from primarily coaching linebackers to safeties. This was his first time coaching defensive backs. Emmanuel Forbes was a standout cornerback, finishing the season with six interceptions. He led a unit that finished 23rd in the country with 1.1 interceptions per game. This season showed Arnett's ability to maximize defensive backs' ability to create turnovers and change the course of the game. The Bulldogs improved as a result, going 9-4. Tragically, Arnett would serve as the interim head coach at Mississippi State after Mike Leach suddenly passed away.
Arnett was an analyst at Ole Miss last season before taking the job at UNLV.
UNLV will be pleased if Arnett's defensive backs produce similar results to the 2022 Mississippi State team. After all, interceptions often create a short field for the offense to score touchdowns, a classic example of how great defense creates easy offense.
Arnett's starting defensive line will be made up entirely of transfers. Defensive end Tunmise Adeleye recorded two sacks last season, as the only player from this unit with recorded stats.
Middle linebacker Marsel McDuffie recorded three sacks in his first two seasons with the Rebels. Bryce Edmondson had two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season as a Memphis Tiger.
As previously mentioned, Arnett has been able to maximize his defensive backs' talents for creating turnovers. Well, he takes over a secondary that had an impressive 17 interceptions. Unfortunately, 16 of these were grabbed by seniors. Therefore, Arnett will have to coach up new players to create turnovers and better opportunities for their offense. However, with his track record, UNLV fans should feel optimistic about the defensive backs' performance next season.