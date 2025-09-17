UNLV Rebels College Football Playoff Impactful Games To Watch: USF Bulls, Memphis Tigers, Tulane Green Wave
The UNLV Rebels are coming off a win over a Big 10 opponent, the UCLA Bruins, and have College Football Playoff hopes for this season. However, there are a handful of other G6 teams that are shooting for the same goal of representing the G6 in the playoffs. Last week, we covered the four teams that UNLV needs to keep a close eye on. Three of those teams will be in action again this week. While the Navy Midshipmen are on a bye, the USF Bulls, Tulane Green Wave, and Memphis Tigers will all be in action.
These three games will all take place on Saturday and will all be aired on the ESPN family of channels. All of these games could be crucial by the time we get to the end of the season, and they are making their selections for the College Football Playoff. The good news is, all four of these teams play in the American Conference, so they should cannibalize each other over the course of the season.
Arkansas Razorbacks @ Memphis Tigers
This will be a nationally televised game on ABC. The Rebels need Arkansas to win this game, and they will be the favorites to do so. If Memphis were to pull this game off, it would be a massive win and could jolt the Tigers ahead of UNLV. A win over the Razorbacks would be considered a much more impressive win than a win over UCLA.
South Carolina State Bulldogs @ USF Bulls
We'd expect USF to win this game, but it will be interesting to see how they bounce back after being trounced by the Miami Hurricanes last week in a 49 - 12 loss. Miami can further damage the Bulls' playoff hopes this week if they can beat up on the Florida Gators, further devaluing that key victory. This is a game you can check out on ESPN+. As of now, the Bulls would likely be the team that makes the playoffs from the G6.
Tulane Green Wave @ Ole Miss Rebels
A win over the No. 13-ranked Rebels would be massive for the Green Wave. It would be the biggest possible win that any one of these teams, including UNLV, would have on the season coming out of this week. It's unlikely any of these other teams will have an opportunity to match this win. Beating Ole Miss would essentially put Tulane in control of their own destiny. They knocked off the Duke Blue Devils last week, and will look to take that next step on Saturday.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News