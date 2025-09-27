UNLV Rebels Defensive Back Aamaris Brown "Has As Many Defensive Touchdowns As Nevada Has Passing Touchdowns"
We are four weeks into the college football season and heading into Week 5. There have already been a lot of surprises for the UNLV Rebels and in the Mountain West Conference. Recently, Nevada Sports Net spoke about the 10 most surprising storylines so far in this young season. Three of them should catch the eye of UNLV fans.
UNLV Rebels Star Defensive Back Aamaris Brown Is The Early Season Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year
"UNLV added dozens of transfers this offseason that made it hard to know who'd emerge off that roster. Well, Aamaris Brown has emerged. The defensive back who played two seasons at Kansas State and two at USF has as many defensive touchdowns as Nevada has passing touchdowns through four games (two). Brown has 18 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions, including a 52-yard return for a score against Sam Houston and a 67-yard return for a score against Miami (Ohio)."
Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea And Running Back Jai'Den Thomas Have Work To Do To Get In The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Conversation
"Not many people would have listed Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes as an offensive player of the year candidate at the start of the season, but the Aggies' gunslinger has been just that. After sharing the Aggies' starting duties last season, Barnes is the full-time guy now and leads the conference in passing yards (982), passing touchdowns (eight) and quarterback rating (165.3), not to mention rushing touchdowns (six). He has the early lead for the league's top offensive honor."
Despite More Parity, UNLV And Boise State Are Likely To Face Off In A Third Straight Mountain West Championship Game
"The MW doesn't have a super team with UNLV 4-0 with near losses to Idaho State and Miami (Ohio). Boise State got rocked by USF with its level undetermined (we'll know more after the Broncos' game at Notre Dame). The only MW team in the top 75 of the Sagarin ratings is Boise State at 50. There's a lot of parity in the league with several teams having realistic shots to reach the MW title game despite the likely championship matchup being UNLV-Boise State for a third straight season."
These are all solid takes. Brown has been absolutely otherworldly on defense. If he plays half as well for the rest of the season, he'd still be locked in as the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. While Barnes is likely the frontrunner for the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, we are skeptical that holds up throughout the rest of the season. However, Boise State vs UNLV in a third and final Championship game showdown is something we love the sound of.
