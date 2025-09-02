UNLV Rebels Defensive Back Aamaris Brown "Just Saw Grass And The End Zone"
The UNLV Rebels are coming off a big bounce game against the Sam Houston Bearkats, which they won 38 - 21. They looked much better in Week 1 than they did in Week 0 when they escaped with a tight win over the Idaho State Bengals in a one-score game. The standout stars in the game were quarterback Anthony Colandrea, wide receiver Jaden Bradley, and defensive back Aamaris Brown. The offensive line also looked much improved from their opener.
Both the team and head coach Dan Mullen were pleased with the step they took on Friday night. Following the game, we heard Colandrea, Brown, and Mullen talk about the big win. While everyone knows they aren't quite a finished product just yet and there is still work to be done, most of their takeaways from this game were of a positive nature.
UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On The Offensive Line
“We really blocked well up front,” Colandrea said. “The offensive line did a great job protecting. No sacks. That’s huge.”
Colandrea On His Top Wide Receiver Jaden Bradley
“He’s a great receiver. We’ve been working on go-routes since I’ve been here. I just have to put it around him and he’s going to make a play. The biggest thing is giving those guys a shot downfield. If I overthrow it, we might as well just spike the ball.”
UNLV Head Coach Dan Mullen On Colandrea's Performance
“I talked to (Colandrea) and said, ‘Hey, you have to be close to a 70 percent completion guy’ and he did it. He has done a really nice job making plays, making good decisions. There are one to two misses he’ll get cleaned up. It’s just about him constantly learning and being more comfortable in the system to make the right decisions.”
UNLV Defensive Back Aamaris Brown On His Pick-Six And The Defense's Improved Play
“It was third-and-long for them and I was just in my zone playing my coverage. I saw the quarterback looking at me and I was like, ‘No way you’re throwing me the ball.’ He ended up throwing it right to my face. I just saw green grass and the end zone. The biggest improvement was the details. Last week, we lacked them. This week, we focused on them. That’s what helped us get a victory.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News