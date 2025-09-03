UNLV Rebels Defensive Back Aamaris Brown On Playing UCLA "We Don’t Feel Like This Is That Big A Moment"
The UCLA Bruins are next on the schedule for the UNLV Rebels. The Rebs are riding high, coming off a convincing win against the Sam Houston Bearkats. This week, they will face a big jump in talent against a Power 4 team. Everyone in Las Vegas seems to understand how important this game is. UNLV needs to win this game to gain credibility if they want to be considered for the College Football Playoffs at the end of the regular season.
The heroes of Week 1 were quarterback Anthony Colandrea and defensive back Aamaris Brown. The duo carried the Rebels on both sides of the ball with standout performances. They are now looking forward to Week 2 against UCLA. Both spoke about their mindset heading into a game against a Big 10 opponent. Head coach Dan Mullen also weighed in.
UNLV Rebels Quarterback Anthony Colandrea On His Experience Playing In Big Games With The Virginia Cavaliers
“Playing at Clemson was a big deal, for sure,” Colandrea said. “It was a super fun environment to play in. You know there are going to be a lot of people at the game. But at the end of the day, you have to win the week. You have to win Monday through Thursday. You have to prepare at a high level. That’s the biggest thing for us this week so we can get the win Saturday.”
Rebels Defensive Back Aamaris Brown On This Week's Matchup Against The UCLA Bruins
“It means a lot to the city. But last year’s (UNLV team) laid the foundation and set the standard. We’re just kind of continuing it. What they did last year, we don’t feel like this is that big a moment. It’s just another week, another opponent. We’re going to take the same steps we took (preparing) as we took playing Idaho State.”
Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On Facing A Talented UCLA Team
"We’re playing by far the most talented team we’ve played so far. That kind of sounds pretty obvious. I think they’re going to come in with a little chip, an edge, trying to make that jump from Week 1 to Week 2... Mistakes didn’t end up costing us a game, but they could cost us a game down the road. Those types of mistakes will cost us in a game like this week. So attention to detail is something we really need to improve on.”
