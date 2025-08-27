UNLV Rebels Defensive Back Aamaris Brown Touted As Best Defensive Transfer In Mountain West In Week 0
While the UNLV Rebels' defense may have struggled in their season opener against the Idaho State Bengals, there were some standout performances and game-changing plays. One of the players who had a standout performance in Week 0 was defensive back Aamaris Brown. He finished the game with eight tackles, two pass deflections, and a key interception. Because of his outstanding performance, Mountain West Connection named him as their top defensive performer from a transfer player in the Mountain West Conference in Week 0.
Mountain West Connection On Brown's Performance
"While UNLV’s defensive performance wasn’t ideal against Idaho State, they made enough plays to get the job done, and one of the most consequential was made by Aamaris Brown. Down 10-0 early in the 2nd quarter, Bengals quarterback Jordan Cooke took a shot down the field, slightly overshooting his target. Brown tracked the ball the whole way, and intercepted the pass at the Rebels 36 yard line. This turnover set up Jai’Den Thomas’ first (of three) touchdown runs, allowing UNLV to keep their head above water until their offense could get into a rhythm.
By the end of the contest, Brown had left quite an impact in his first time at Allegiant Stadium, setting two career marks along with his first half pick. His eight tackles is a career-high, and it’s only his third game with two deflections. The one possession win over an FCS team is something to forget for Rebel fans, but Aamaris Brown’s debut in scarlet and gray is one to be remembered."
It's good to see Brown get the recognition he deserves for his play against the Bengals. He had an outstanding game and contributed in all areas of the defense. We mentioned him as an honorable mention in our "UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week" article. While we ultimately picked Marsel McDuffie, the Rebels wouldn't have won last weekend without Brown's heroics.
We also wanted to mention cornerback Laterrance Welch, who came away with two interceptions in this game. He showed flashes of why he's viewed as such a high-ceiling transfer for the Rebels' football program. However, Brown is more than deserving of this recognition as the top defensive transfer in the Mountain West in Week 0. We hope to see a better team effort on defense this week, but it will be difficult for Brown to outdo his personal performance.
