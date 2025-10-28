UNLV Rebels Defensive Back Andrew Powdrell: "We've Got A Lot Of Hungry Guys"
The UNLV Rebels suffered a tough loss to the Boise State Broncos prior to their Week 9 bye week. The Broncos torched the Rebels' defense, blowing them out by a score of 56 - 31. Following the loss, both the head coach, Dan Mullen, and the UNLV players, including junior defensive back Andrew Powdrell, took accountability for the way the defense played and acknowledged that they have to get much better. Both Mullen and Powdrell also addressed what they had to do to get better during their bye week before hosting the New Mexico Lobos in Week 10 and for the remainder of the season. They had plenty to say about what they have to do, but now they'll have to actually do it on the field.
UNLV Rebels Head Coach Dan Mullen On The Team's Blowout Loss To The Boise State Broncos
“We watched it together as a team and I would say, 'that was on me, I should’ve done this in this situation,” Mullen said. “The positive is - everyone in the building, looking at it and taking the ownership of it, cause if you don’t take the ownership, it’s hard to improve.”
Mullen On What The Defense Has To Do To Get Better Coming Out Of The Bye Week
“For a first-year defense, we’ve seen a lot of different offenses,” Mullen said. “During the bye, we looked at the things we did well and looked at the things we need to correct. Everybody took ownership, starting with me. If you don’t take ownership, you can’t improve.
We need to make sure our defense is causing challenges for the other team. Are we making sure we’re getting better?”
Rebels Defensive Back Andrew Powdrell On The Team's Loss To Boise State
“We made a lot of mistakes, I feel like we shot ourselves in the foot. Everyone just needs to do their job, do their one-eleventh, every snap of the game, I feel like we’ve improved a lot and we’re ready to go this week.”
Powdrell On What The Defense Needs To Do To Improve Moving Forward
“We’ve got a lot of hungry guys. We’re communicating a lot better. Everyone just needs to do their job every snap....
Our goal is to be a better team at the end of the year than we were at the beginning of the year.”
More UNLV Rebels On SI News