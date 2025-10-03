UNLV Rebels Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther: "I Don’t Think We’ve Played A Complete Game Yet"
The UNLV Rebels football team has gotten off to a hot 4 - 0 start to the season, but they have not been without their issues. The most glaring concern has been the consistency and discipline of their defense. While they have been incredible at creating huge plays on the defensive side of the ball, they have not been able to consistently stop anybody for a full game. Now that they are coming off a bye week and have had some time to work through these issues, the Rebels' defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther, spoke about what we've seen from the defense so far in 2025 and what we can expect to see from them moving forward. As did their cornerbacks coach Akeem Davis.
UNLV Rebels Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther On Their Ability To Create Big Plays On Defense
“We’ve been able to get them every game so far, so I just think it’s part of the way we practice,” Guenther said. “I think we can be a really good defense. We only have a few guys who really even played last year. It’s a whole new group.
It’s like we’ve played four preseason games and you understand what your strengths are. We just need to work more on our deficiencies and get better at those.”
Guenther On Not Playing A Complete Game On Defense Yet
“We made some uncommon errors early, whether it was against the run or pass. They (Miami RedHawks) got us on a double move and one got out the back door — just little things that shouldn’t happen that we need to get corrected because I don’t think we’ve played a complete game yet.
We played really well against UCLA in the first half and (not) so much in the second. We were up at Sam Houston and then gave up a couple scores in cleanup time. We just need to put a complete game together.”
UNLV Cornerbacks Coach On Aamaris Brown's Ability To Make Big Plays
“Being instinctive is very important. (Guenther) does a tremendous job keeping it simple where guys can go out and play extremely fast with clear minds and fast feet and use their God-given abilities to go make plays.
Ninety percent of this game is played from the neck up. You have to identify your opportunities and knock the ball away. Or when you see a certain split or alignment, you have to identify what routes are about to come at you and be mentally prepared and mentally tough enough to get yourself in position and let your eyes validate and go up and make a play on the ball.”
