UNLV Rebels Defensive Line Preview: Projected Starters For 2025 Season Revealed
The UNLV Rebels football team will have a lot of unfamiliar faces on their defensive line this season. New head coach Dan Mullen rebuilt the line through the transfer portal and did a great job in doing so. While there is no official depth chart yet and a lot can change between now and the team's opener, we have projected the starting defensive line and will highlight each projected starter. This line will have to build chemistry, but they also have plenty of time and talent to become one of the better units in the Mountain West Conference.
Defensive End Tunmise Adeleye
Adeleye is a 275-pound defensive end who comes to UNLV from Texas State and Michigan State before that. He's a Texas native who the Rebels are hoping can step his game up this season and set the edge while also getting some pressure on the quarterback. We expect the defense to scheme more pressure from the linebacker position, but Adeleye should be coming off the edge as a big defensive end in a 3-4 system.
Defensive Tackle Jalen Lee
Lee is a 300-pound nose tackle who is going to anchor the Rebels' line this season. He comes to Las Vegas from the SEC. The former LSU Tiger will be an impact player this year in the middle of the UNLV defense. Coming out of high school, he was one of the top tackles in the country who went to the Florida Gators for three seasons before joining LSU last season. The Louisiana native brings 36 games of SEC experience with him.
Defensive Tackle Cohen Fuller
Fuller is another 300-pound tackle who transferred to UNLV from Coastal Carolina. The California native was a standout at El Camino College before transferring to Coastal Carolina. Last season with the Chanticleers, he racked up 13 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one sack. He will be tasked with stuffing rushers at the line of scrimmage in 2025, and hopefully generating some pressure of his own on the quarterback.