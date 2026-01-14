UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper Speaks On The School's Growing Success

UNLV Rebels athletic director Erick Harper has done an incredible job of building both the UNLV brand and athletics program since taking over the job. He has done a great job hiring coaches, improving facilities, and selling the city of Las Vegas. He spoke about the growing success of the UNLV official website.

UNLV Rebels Director Of Athletics Erick Harper On The Growing UNLV Brand

"The four letters — UNLV — are as strong as ever," Harper said. "And honestly, we have the early Tark [Jerry Tarkanian] days to thank for that. It’s still the main reason why UNLV is a brand that everybody knows and understands. Now, it’s been hotter in the last few years because of [our resurgence in] football and because of Allegiant Stadium. But those four letters mean a lot to Rebel followers.

One of the very neat things about UNLV are those last two letters: Las Vegas. Obviously, we have 40-million-plus tourists a year coming through here, but in general, there are always a lot of eyeballs on this city. And let’s face it, most people want to go where there’s energy, vibrancy and passion, and we have that here.

When you’re at a UNLV soccer or baseball game and you can look out and see the Sphere and see the High Roller — or from the Thomas & Mack Center, you can look out and see Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium — these backdrops are as impressive as any college campus can offer in the entire country.

Plus, this is a pretty doggone good place to live."

Haper On UNLV's Facilities And Growing Support

"Our day-to-day facility, the Fertitta Football Complex, is a $35 million facility. And our game-day facility is a $2 billion stadium. No other college football team in the country can say that they play every single home game in a $2 billion stadium. We can.

Our crowds continue to grow and we soon hope to be averaging 50,000 per game, including 10,000 students. When we get there, we will be ecstatic."

Harper On The State Of UNLV Athletics

"Come support our amazing student-athletes who represent UNLV and compete with pride while wearing the scarlet and gray.

We are in a very strong position with great coaches and great student-athletes. And they are excited to provide our fan base with one of the most exciting years in UNLV athletics history.

Our hope is that our alumni continue to be passionate about promoting the UNLV brand and the positive impact it has made on their lives. There is strength in numbers, so the more great Rebels joining in and promoting this vibrant university, the better we can recruit the best student-athletes to UNLV. We have to double-down on building our fan base now."

