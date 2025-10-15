UNLV Rebels Earn An A+ Midseason Grade
We have reached midseason for the college football season. Now, we are starting to get a good feel for teams around the country and teams around the Mountain West Conference. With half the season behind us, Mountain West Connection has given out their midseason grades for all the teams in the Mountain West. However, this week we have tunnel vision and are only worried about two teams. That's the UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos. The top two projected teams in the Mountain West face off this week on the Smurf Turf in Boise. It could very well be the biggest regular-season game of the year in the conference. This is how Mountain West Connection graded these two Week 8 opponents.
Mountain West Connection's Grade For The UNLV Rebels
"Objective Grade: A
Adjusted Grade: A+
The Rebels were a big mystery heading into the season, and even though it’s hard to tell if the team is actually good, their record illustrates they are getting the job done. Their offense is legit, and their defense is skilled at generating turnovers, even if they are inconsistent overall. In some ways, UNLV’s grades are inflated, and they may be overachieving, but when the team is undefeated, of course, they are receiving the top grades in the conference"
Mountain West Connection's Grade For The Boise State Broncos
"Objective Grade: B+
Adjusted Grade: B-
The Broncos weren’t expected to be as strong of a team as last year, but the opening-season loss to Southern Florida should still sting. Their flaws and shortcomings aren’t as easily masked without a generational talent who seemingly scored at will. That all being said, Boise State still possesses a great deal of talent on their roster and their offense is capable of putting up a lot of points when things are going right. But they are a bit off their preseason expectations, which is reflected in the grades above."
These are both fair grades. It's hard to argue with the 6 - 0 Rebels getting an A for their performance so far this season. The fact that they are still in the mix for a College Football Playoff bid tells you all you need to know about how their season is going. Even if it's been ugly at times, they've found a way to win every single game.
The grade for the Broncos is fair as well. The objective B+ and adjusted B- is because they feel more disappointing than they've actually been. Their program has set the bar so high for themselves, that after making the CFP last year, we all expected more from them. Nevertheless, they are still a very good team that has lost to two talented teams.
