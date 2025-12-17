UNLV Rebels Facts And Info About Their Bowl History

The UNLV Rebels are preparing to take on the Ohio Bobcats in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas on Tuesday, December 23. This is set to be a competitive game between two very good teams with a storied history. However, these teams have only met once back in 1988 in a game that UNLV won by a score of 26 - 18. Leading up to the game, the UNLV Rebels' official website released some bits of info and fun facts in their bowl game preview. These are some of the ones we found most interesting.

UNLV Rebels Official Website Fun Facts

"UNLV (10-3/6-2) will play in its third consecutive bowl game for the first time in history when it meets Ohio (8-4/6-2 MAC) on Tuesday, Dec. 23 in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl ...

UNLV has now received at least one vote in either the AP or Coaches' poll for the 34th time in the last 35 polls ...

The Rebels started a season 9-2 for the third straight year and then earned double-digit victories for only the fourth time in school history and first time in back-to-back campaigns ...

A win would tie this year's team for the second-most wins in a season (behind 12 in 1974) and tie for the most since moving to D-I (1984, 2024) ...

UNLV just finished playing in its third consecutive Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 5 ...

The Rebs lead all of college football with 11 road wins since the start of last season and are also tied for the eighth-most overall wins in the FBS since the start of 2024 with 21 ...

With a win, head coach Dan Mullen would tie Jeff Tedford (.727) for the sixth-best career bowl record by percentage ...

Since falling 35-7 at eventual national champion Michigan in the second game of 2023, UNLV has scored at least 20 points in each of its last 34 regular-season games. That's the longest active such streak in the FBS (Miami is next at 27 games) ...

The Rebels have rushed for at least one touchdown in 26 consecutive games, the second-longest active FBS streak (Jacksonville State, 27) ...

UNLV's 14 straight games with at least one passing and one rushing TD is tied with Notre Dame for the second-longest active such streak (Texas Tech, 20) ..."

