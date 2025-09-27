UNLV Rebels Football Announce Quarter-Century Team: Defensive Backs
The UNLV Rebels football team is announcing their UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team during their Week 5 bye week. Their social media team set these announcements up to coincide with their scheduled bye week to give the fans something to look forward to during the week off. They started naming the team on Wednesday and will wrap it up on Sunday. The members of the team are being announced on the team's official social media pages. The next groups we are covering are the defensive backs.
The criteria, according to the UNLV Rebels official website:
"Rebels who played at least one season between 2000 and 2024 were eligible for the Quarter-Century Team. The 27 players included were chosen by a select committee made up of longtime media members and staffers.
The team is made up of five offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks because voting for that final position was too close to call. Defensively, there are three linemen, four linebackers, two safeties and two cornerbacks. The team is rounded out by one kicker, one punter and one return man.
The UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team will be revealed on the team's official social media channels (@unlvFootball) from Wednesday through Sunday."
Cornerback
Kevin Thomas (1999 - 2001)
Torry McTyer (2013 - 2016)
Thomas was an outstanding cornerback and was known for being a big-time playmaker. In three years at UNLV, he picked off 14 passes, which he returned for 327 yards and four touchdowns, and he returned a fumble for a touchdown. His career high in interceptions was seven in 2001, with three of them going back for TDs, and he scored five defensive TDs in 34 games. After leaving UNLV, he went on to play three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
McTyer played 41 games for the Rebels. In those games, he racked up 137 tackles (100 solo, eight for a loss), defended 24 passes, picked off four passes, and forced a fumble. One of those interceptions was taken back for a touchdown. He wasn't as flashy as Thomas, but was excellent in coverage, a sure tackler, and fundamentally sound.
Safety
Jamaal Brimmer (2001 - 2004)
Sam Brandon (1998 - 2001)
Brimmer played four seasons at UNLV and had a significant impact on the team. He racked up seven interceptions and a fumble recovery during his time with the team, and two of them resulted in touchdowns. He was a sure tackler, had success at times getting to the quarterback, and created his fair share of turnovers.
Brandon was a great safety with NFL talent. Following his stint with the Rebels, he went on to play five seasons with the Denver Broncos. While at UNLV, he played both receiver and safety. On offense, he totaled 134 yards and two TDs. He was only used on offense during his first collegiate season. As a defender, he could tackle, cover, and picked off three passes, with one going back for a TD.
