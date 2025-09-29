UNLV Rebels Football Announce Quarter-Century Team: Defensive Linemen
The UNLV Rebels football team announced their UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team over the weekend. The UNLV social media team lined up these announcements to coincide with their scheduled Week 5 bye so that fans would have something to enjoy during their second week off in three weeks. They began naming the team last Wednesday and finished announcing the team on Sunday. The members of the team were announced on the team's official social media pages. The next group of players that we are covering are the defensive linemen.
The criteria, according to the UNLV Rebels official website:
"Rebels who played at least one season between 2000 and 2024 were eligible for the Quarter-Century Team. The 27 players included were chosen by a select committee made up of longtime media members and staffers.
The team is made up of five offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks because voting for that final position was too close to call. Defensively, there are three linemen, four linebackers, two safeties and two cornerbacks. The team is rounded out by one kicker, one punter and one return man.
The UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team will be revealed on the team's official social media channels (@unlvFootball) from Wednesday through Sunday."
Defensive Linemen
Anton Palepoi (2000 - 2001)
Mike Hughes Jr. (2014 - 2017)
Leon Moore (2002 - 2005)
Palepoi was a star while at UNLV and went on to become the 28th pick in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks, and he went on to play three seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and Denver Broncos. No Rebel in the first quarter-century of the 2000s was drafted higher than him.
Hughes Jr. played four years for the Rebels and was a standout during his stint with the team. He was an All-Mountain West honorable mention and a dean's list student. The defensive lineman is a fantastic example of a student-athlete who thrived both on the field and in the classroom.
Moore was an impressive defensive end who was a standout in his final season of 2005. In 11 games, he racked up 46 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and four sacks. He helped carry the defense from the early 2000s into the mid-2000s.
