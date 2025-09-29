UNLV Rebels Football Announce Quarter-Century Team: Linebackers
The UNLV Rebels football team finished announcing their UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team over the weekend. Their social media team set these announcements up to line up with their Week 5 bye to give the fans something to pay attention to during the second week off in three weeks. They started naming the team on Wednesday and wrapped it up on Sunday. The members of the team were announced on the team's official social media pages. The next groups we are covering are the linebackers.
The criteria, according to the UNLV Rebels official website:
"Rebels who played at least one season between 2000 and 2024 were eligible for the Quarter-Century Team. The 27 players included were chosen by a select committee made up of longtime media members and staffers.
The team is made up of five offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks because voting for that final position was too close to call. Defensively, there are three linemen, four linebackers, two safeties and two cornerbacks. The team is rounded out by one kicker, one punter and one return man.
The UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team will be revealed on the team's official social media channels (@unlvFootball) from Wednesday through Sunday."
Linebackers
Jackson Woodard (2023 - 2024)
Beau Bell (2004 - 2007)
Adam Seward (2001 - 2004)
Ryan Claridge (2000 - 2001, 2003 - 2004)
Woodard just graduated last year and is the reigning Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and was the Defensive MVP of the LA Bowl. In 2024, he had one of the greatest defensive seasons of any Rebel ever. Currently, he is on the practice squad for the Houston Texans. His story as an NFL player is far from over, and he will forever be a legend at UNLV.
Bell was another Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and went on to be drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He went on to play five games for Cleveland.
Seward is an all-time great Rebel, who racked up an incredible 433 tackles at UNLV. He went on to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The linebacker would go on to play five NFL seasons with both the Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Claridge racked up massive numbers while at UNLV. Still today, he ranks fifth all-time in sacks and has forced more fumbles than any player in school history.
