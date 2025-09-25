UNLV Rebels Football Announce Quarter-Century Team: Offensive Linemen
With a bye week this weekend, the UNLV Rebels football team has begun to roll out their UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team. They began naming the team on Wednesday and will continue on until Sunday. The honorees are being announced on the team's official social media pages. The first group released was the offensive linemen.
The criteria, according to the UNLV Rebels official website:
"Rebels who played at least one season between 2000 and 2024 were eligible for the Quarter-Century Team. The 27 players included were chosen by a select committee made up of longtime media members and staffers.
The team is made up of five offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three running backs, one tight end and two quarterbacks because voting for that final position was too close to call. Defensively, there are three linemen, four linebackers, two safeties and two cornerbacks. The team is rounded out by one kicker, one punter and one return man.
The UNLV Football Quarter-Century Team will be revealed on the team's official social media channels (@unlvFootball) from Wednesday through Sunday."
Offensive Line
Joe Hawley (2006 - 2008)
Brett Boyko (2010 - 2014)
Robert Waterman (2010 - 2014)
Tony Terrell (1999 - 2002)
Tiger Shanks (2020 - 2024)
This is an incredible group of players from top to bottom. All of them were outstanding while with the Rebels. Hawley went on to be drafted in 2010 in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He went on to have an eight-year career at center with the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Boyko went on to play one season at guard with the Los Angeles Chargers. The native Canadian also played multiple seasons in the CFL.
Waterman was a standout interior offensive lineman during the early 2010s. He was an outstanding player, but did not go on to play in any major professional league.
Terrell might be the greatest offensive lineman to ever play at UNLV. He was a four-year starter and was only the second offensive lineman elected to the school's athletic Hall of Fame in 2017. The guard retired after attending Los Angeles Chargers camp, got his Ph.D, and currently serves as Assistant Director of Learning Support at UNLV's Academic Success Center.
Shanks is the most recent member of the Rebels and was recently selected as the fifth-overall pick in the CFL Draft. He is expected to thrive as a professional.
